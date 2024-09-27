Sai Pallavi’s powerful first-look glimpse from ‘Amaran’ unveiled

Mumbai, Sep 27 The makers of Sivakarthikeyan starrer- ‘Amaran’ took to their social media handle and unveiled the first look of Sai Pallavi.

On Friday, the makers took to their Instagram account and shared the character glimpse of Sai Pallavi, essaying the role of Major Mukund Varadarajan’s better half, Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

The makers captioned the post, “#SaiPallavi as Indhu Rebecca Varghese, the Heart of Amaran”.

The video starts with a shot of a parade that later comes to Indhu as she walks towards the stage. In the video, the actual byte was also added in which, she says, “What country needs to see today, is the man he was, not my sorrow”.

Later, the glimpse shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering the Ashok Chakra to Indhu which later transitioned to Sai Pallavi. The glimpse gives you a gentle touch of Sai’s character in the film as she calls Sivakarthikeyan ‘Mukundhe’ which is purely a goosebump moment with a blend of violin in the background.

The end shot comprises the entire belief of Indhu which she still has for the love of her life which sums up with, “Yes, I am forever in a long-distance relationship with my love”.

‘Amaran’ helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy features Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora, Shreekumar, Shyam Mohan, Mir Salman and Gaurav Venkatesh in pivotal roles.

The music has been done and composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar and the cinematography has been executed by CH Sai.

The film is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan who lost his life during a search operation in the valley of Kashmir. It is an adaptation of the book series ‘India's Most Fearless’ written by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

‘Amaran’ has been bankrolled by Kamal Haasan, R. Mahendran, and Sony Pictures International Productions which will be released theatrically on October 31, 2024 in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Apart from this, Sai Pallavi will also feature in the Naga Chaitanya starrer- ‘Thandel’ helmed by ‘Karthikeya 2’ fame director Chandoo Mondeti.

