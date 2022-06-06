Sai Pallavi's role triggers anticipation for Naxalite tale 'Virata Parvam'

Hyderabad, June 6 Sai Pallavi's appearance in the recently-released theatrical trailer of 'Virata Parvam', as well as her intense acting in some scenes has raised the stakes for the film's release.

'Virata Parvam,' starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, is set to be released soon. The trailer, which was released on Sunday, drew a lot more attention to this revolutionary war film.

The trailer of 'Virata Parvam' claims that the film is based on true events from the 1990s and tells the tale of an intense love story set against the backdrop of the Telangana Naxalite movement.

Comrade Ravanna, also known by his pen name Aranya, is played by Rana Daggubati, and Vennela, who is smitten by his writing, is played by Sai Pallavi. Despite the fact that the film features a large cast, the story appears to be focused on Sai Pallavi, who, as expected, steals the show.

Despite the fact that the film may not be suitable for a family audience, it appears to have an essence that will appeal to those who enjoy dark overtones.

The Naxalite story has been done to death in Tollywood, and despite having an incredible star cast, the recently released 'Acharya' could not succeed.

The presence of Sai Pallavi and Venu Udugula's writing, however, keep the hopes alive for 'Virata Parvam'. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on June 17.

