Sai Tamhankar talks about her role in 'The Secret of the Shiledars', says "character is very layered"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 : Actor Sai Tamhankar talked about her role in the upcoming show 'The Secret of the Shiledars' and how challenging it was to shoot for the project.

"My character is very layered and deep. I did a lot of action which I thoroughly enjoyed as not every time you get to play such a character and do action as well. It was completely thrilling," she told ANI.

"Shoots were challenging as we did the shooting at different locations...so, constantly moving and exploring new locations was quite challenging. Every day used to be a new day and we used to explore something different so it was challenging."

According to a press release, the series tells the "story of the Shiledars stalwart defenders and trusted stewards whose unwavering dedication shaped the course of an era." Actor Rajeev Khandelwal is headlining the show.

Sai praised her co-star Rajeev and said he has performed the action sequences himself.

"At times, everyone tried to convince him to use body double in some sequences but he insisted on doing himself, which was quite amazing. Overall the experience was challenging, thrilling, sometimes scary but we all enjoyed it a lot...he is a very disciplined actor and a good human being."

Sai Tamhankar talked about the series, which celebrates the Marathas and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy. "It is based on a book Pratipashchandra. It is a new world and I am very excited to be part of it."

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the series also stars Gaurav Amlani, and Ashish Vidyarthi. 'The Secret of the Shiledars' will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor