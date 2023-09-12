Saiee Manjrekar receives "Most Stylish Emerging GenZ Performer of the Year Award" at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023

Amid a night filled with glamour, talent, and dazzling fashion, Saiee Manjrekar, the promising young actress received the prestigious "Most Stylish Emerging GenZ Performer of the Year Award" at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023. The grand event unfolded at the opulent ST. Regis in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of renowned actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar, made an impactful entry into the world of cinema with her debut in "Dabangg 3." Her performance opposite superstar Salman Khan garnered widespread appreciation and marked her as a promising young talent in Bollywood. The accolades continued with her role in the 2022 film "Major," where she starred alongside Adivi Sesh. The promising actress is gearing up for her next project, "Auron Mein Kaha Dam Tha," directed by Neeraj Pandey, in which she shares the screen with Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, known for celebrating excellence, continue to be a platform that recognizes outstanding achievements in various domains. This year's edition, in partnership with Amazon, a global powerhouse synonymous with top brands, an extensive selection, and hassle-free returns, elevated the excitement surrounding the event. The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards continue to be a coveted platform that celebrates excellence. In its 2023 edition, the event proved to be an unforgettable experience, with an illustrious gathering celebrating exceptional accomplishments.