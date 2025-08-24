Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar Commence Shooting for Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan in Kochi, Engage in a Playful Banter

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar begin shooting for Haiwaan, a high-octane action thriller helmed by director Priyadarshan. The film went on floors today in Kochi, and will be shot across Ooty and Mumbai. Haiwaan marks the much-awaited reunion of Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, over 17 years after Tashan. Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to share the exciting news with his fans on social media. He shared a video that captured his fun banter with Saif Ali Khan. In the video, Akshay is seen holding the clapboard while Saif Ali Khan and director Priyadarshan engage with him in playful banter. He also mentioned that it’s been over 17 years since they last teamed up for Tashan.

He accompanied the video with a caption that read, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan…Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 18 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!! @kvn.productions @thespianfilms_ind”Reportedly, Haiwaan is a Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, starring Mohanlal. Filmmaker Priyadarshan had announced Haiwaan in July by sharing Saif and Akshay’s photo from the India Vs England Test Match at Lord’s Cricket Stadium in London. Now that the two iconic actors are joining forces yet again, the audiences are in for an absolute cinematic treat!