Saif Ali Khan Attack: Bollywood Celebs React, After Actor Stabbed During Robbery Attempt at Bandra Home

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an armed robber at his residence in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday. The actor, 54, was stabbed multiple times by the attackers and is undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra. A number of celebs reacted on the shocking news questioning law and order in the state.

Pooja Bhatt posted on X, "Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice. We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the subburbs, have never felt so unsafe before. ?Kind Attn @ShelarAshish @mieknathshinde @AjitPawarSpeaks @Dev_Fadnavis ???."

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Actor Suffers 6 Stab Wounds, One Near Spine, Says Hospital; Police Detain Three Staff Members From Bandra Residence

During the altercation, the actor sustained injuries to his neck and spine while attempting to defend himself.. The break-in was spotted by one of the nannies staying in the house, who immediately raised an alarm, alerting everyone. The intruder, armed with a knife, attacked Saif when he came out to investigate the commotion.

Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice@CPMumbaiPolice

We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the subburbs, have never felt so unsafe before. 🙏

Kind Attn @ShelarAshish@mieknathshinde@AjitPawarSpeaks@Dev_Fadnavis 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/6PJm65a8Df — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 16, 2025

Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir.



Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 16, 2025