Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Two Suspects Detained in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Two suspects were detained on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in connection with the assault on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence earlier this week. The first suspect was apprehended by Mumbai Police in Madhya Pradesh earlier on Saturday and is currently under interrogation, India Today reported.

Following investigative leads, Mumbai Police worked in coordination with local authorities to ensure the suspect's arrest, sources confirmed.

In a simultaneous operation, the second suspect was arrested in Durg district, Chhattisgarh. Mumbai Police had shared the suspect's photograph and location details with the railway police, who intercepted Akash aboard the Gyaneshwari Express and took him into custody. Chhattisgarh Railway Police confirmed that the individual detained from the train matched the description provided by Mumbai Police regarding the Saif Ali Khan attack. However, final confirmation will be made once Mumbai Police arrive in Chhattisgarh to conduct further interrogation, sources stated.

The 54-year-old actor sustained several stab wounds, including injuries to his neck and near the spine, during the attack at his Bandra residence in the early hours of Thursday (January 16). Saif Ali Khan was swiftly transported to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw, where he underwent emergency surgery and is now reported to be out of danger.

