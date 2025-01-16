Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Mumbai Police Launches Massive Manhunt For Accused; Encounter Specialist Daya Nayak Joins 15-Team Operation

The Mumbai Crime Branch has intensified its efforts to locate the assailants involved in the recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. A total of 15 teams from Mumbai Police, including eight teams from the Crime Branch and seven from Bandra Police Station, have been assigned to the high-profile case. Renowned encounter specialist Daya Nayak has also joined the investigation, adding expertise to the operation. The authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of the culprits, leveraging advanced technology and surveillance methods to expedite the process.

The case is also being investigated by the Mumbai Local Police and the Crime Branch. Also commenting on the incident, an officer from the Forensic department told reporters that the fingerprints had been collected from the incident spot. Actor's son Ibrahim rushed him to the hospital after he was stabbed by the thief. His wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan along with his sister Karishma Kapoor reached the hospital after 15 minutes.



The attacker had entered the building through the back gate. The police have detained floor polishing workers. There are seven househelps who live in the house of Saif Ali Khan 24X7. Mumbai police have recorded their statement and are questioning them.The police are trying to find out how the attacker broke into the house despite security and how he managed to reach the 12th floor of the building, where the actor lives.

