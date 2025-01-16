Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Actor Shifted To ICU After Surgery; Omkara Star To Remain Under Observation

Saif Ali Khan was shifted to the ICU and will be under observation in ICU for a day after the 54-year old was attacked during a robbery attempt at his Bandra residence. Lilavati Hospital's COO Dr Niraj Uttamani in a statement said Saif was stabbed by an unidentified person. "Saif has six stabs and two are deep. Of this one is close to spine," he said, adding the actor was operated upon by a team of doctors led neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi.

"He sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate and two deep injuries, one of the injuries is on the back which is close to spine. A neurosurgeon was involved in the surgery," Dr Uttamani told PTI. The wrist wound is also deep. It's on the left hand and required a plastic surgeon to repair it, he added. Saif's eldest kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted at Lilavati hospital on Thursday afternoon.

The attacker reportedly fled the scene after the stabbing as more people in the house woke up. The police said they have launched a manhunt to nab the attacker. The police have started the process of registering a First Information Report and have formed multiple teams to nab the assailant. Officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch, including officer Daya Nayak, were seen arriving at the actor’s home. The Mumbai Police is also investigating the matter. They have detained a few suspects, according to a report by the Indian Express.