Saif Ali Khan listens to young fan's impressive beatboxing while at the airport with daughter Sara

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 : The adorable Pataudi father-daughter duo, actors Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. The two have captured the hearts online with their adorable interaction with a fan.

In a video shared by the paparazzi, the 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor can be seen attentively listening to a young fan performing impressive beatboxing for him. The video of Saif's cute gesture is going viral on the internet.

Before saying goodbye, Saif and Sara also shared a warm hug. The duo was also spotted pausing to take selfies with fans who had gathered at the airport.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next appear in 'Sky Force', a film directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, set to release on January 24, ahead of Republic Day. The movie stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, along with debutant Veer Pahariya.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in 'Devara Part 1', which hit theatres on September 27 last year. The film, which stars Saif alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

Saif will next be seen in the heist thriller 'Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter', directed by Robbie Grewal. The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat in a prominent role. This project marks Robbie Grewal's first collaboration with Saif Ali Khan. The storyline will reportedly centre around a gripping battle between Saif Ali Khan's and Jaideep Ahlawat's characters.

