Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan come together for a special shoot, see pic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : Father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space soon.

If you are wondering that they have signed a film, then you must control your excitement. The two will be seen in an ad together.

Actor Brijendra Kala recently took to Instagram and shared pictures from the sets of a shoot.

One of the images shows Sara and Saif posing with Brijendra Kala. The father-daughter is seen twinning in a black suit.

"Add Shoot with Saif and Sara.. amazing experience director Shujaat saudagar writer Ashish Sharma associate Paran baba," Brijendra Kala captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtrF1NXMbL4/?hl=en

The pictures have garnered several likes and comments.

"I guess pehli baar pitaji aur beti saath mein kaam kar rahe hai , aur apko sadaa aitihasik roop mein yaad rakhenge...best wishes," a social media user commented.

"Wow...can't wait for this ad," another one wrote.

Sara is the daughter of Saif and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh. She followed in her mom and dad's footsteps and chose acting as her profession.

Sara made her Bollywood debut opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Kedarnath', which was released in 2018. She later featured in films like 'Simmba', 'Love Aaj Kal 2', 'Coolie No. 1', 'Atrangi Re' and 'Gaslight'.

She was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which did a decent business at box office.

Her upcoming projects include Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'.

Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.

'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty.

A thriller-drama inspired by true events, Ae Watan Mere Watan, follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter. This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor