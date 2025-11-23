Saif Ali Khan Shoots a Crucial Sequence of Haiwaan in Alibaug

Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan is an upcoming taut thriller that’s been making headlines for the right reasons, especially for reuniting Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar on the big screens after Tashan. Recently, Saif Ali Khan was spotted arriving at Alibaug on a speedboat, igniting widespread buzz about his shooting schedule for Haiwaan.

A source close to the project has recently revealed that Saif’s arrival at Alibaug was for a crucial sequence. The source said, “There are a few portions we are shooting with Saif in Alibaug. These sequences are crucial in building his character in the film."

A few days ago, it was reported that a crucial scene of Haiwaan was shot in Churchgate and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and a grand action sequence was shot near Churchgate railway station. The scene featured a cat-and-mouse sequence that included 30-40 cars and 100 junior artistes. The filming in this location continued for 5 nights and was choreographed by action director Stunt Silva.

With high-octane action sequences, meticulously crafted set pieces and the reunion of Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, Haiwaan is already shaping up to be 2026’s most anticipated big-screen rollercoaster!