Saif Ali Khan, Soha giving us sibling goals in latest picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha share a great bond and the duo never fails to inspire fans with sibling goals.

Taking to Instagram, Soha dropped a picture with his handsome brother Saif.

In the picture, Saif is seen dressed in an uber-cool outfit donning a blue t-shirt that he paired with a blue half jacket and denim.

Soha, on the other hand, opted for a tank top paired with black-white printed jeggings. She wrapped a coat around her waist.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Sibling summer continues."

Soha Ali Khan is currently spending some quality time with her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya in London.

On Tuesday, the 'Tum Mile' actor shared a happy family picture which she captioned, "Does this count as 'training'? #summer2023."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif was recently seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The movie is an adaptation of the epic 'Ramayana'.

He will be next seen in the film 'Devara' alongside actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

Soha, who was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna, will be seen in 'Chhorii 2'.

