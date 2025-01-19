Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Accused oblivious of victim’s celebrity status

Mumbai, Jan 19 The accused who has been nabbed from Thane in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, has said in his statement that he was unaware about the identity of the actor.

The accused has been sent to five days of police custody after he was produced in the Bandra Court on Sunday. The stabbing case pertaining to the Bollywood actor is turning murky with each passing day with many incoherent details inferred from the statements of the parties involved.

However, the accused’s statement about him being oblivious to the celebrity status of the actor seem to be congruent to the statement of the rickshaw driver, who also said that he didn’t realise that he was taking the Bollywood actor to the hospital. The rickshaw driver also said that the actor’s elder son, Taimur, from his marriage with Kareena Kapoor Khan, accompanied him to the police station.

Saif was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

At the time of incident, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan was present at home along with other members of the family as they all were sleeping.

Later the actor’s team issued an official statement saying that the actor is stable and is out of danger now. He is being monitored by a team of medical professionals as he sets out on the path of recovery.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor