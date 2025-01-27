Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Detain Woman from West Bengal’s Nadia District

Mumbai Police detained a woman from West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday in connection with the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Police said the woman, Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, was linked to the Bangladeshi national arrested earlier in Mumbai for the assault.

According to the reports, the SIM card used by the attacker, Shariful Fakir, was registered under Sheikh's name. Fakir, who had entered India illegally via the India-Bangladesh border near Siliguri, had reportedly connected with Sheikh.

A two-member team from Mumbai Police arrived in West Bengal on Sunday, and Sheikh was taken into custody in Chapra, Nadia district.

"The woman who took the SIM card of the accused who attacked Saif Ali Khan is from West Bengal, her name is said to be Khukumoi Sheikh. The Mumbai Police team that went to West Bengal recorded the statement of that woman. In the investigation till now, the police have no doubt about the role of the woman in the Saif's case, but if she helped the accused in providing the SIM card in the wrong way, then the police investigation can move forward on this line. Till now the woman was called only for questioning, neither has Mumbai Police detained her nor arrested her," Mumbai Police said as quoted by ANI.

Sheikh, a resident of Andulia in Murshidabad district, is said to have been acquainted with Fakir.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked on January 16 at his Bandra home in Mumbai. The actor was stabbed six times and immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital. He underwent spinal and plastic surgery for his injuries and was discharged on January 21.