Saif Ali Khan undergoes surgery at Lilavati Hospital after attack by intruder at his Mumbai home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 : Actor Saif Ali Khan is currently undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after sustaining injuries during an attack by an intruder at his residence.

A message from Saif Ali Khan's PR team confirmed the incident, describing it as an attempted burglary.

The message read, "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter."

According to Mumbai Police, the attack occurred late Wednesday night when the intruder had a confrontation with the actor's maid.

As Saif Ali Khan tried to intervene and de-escalate the situation, the unknown individual became aggressive, leading to a scuffle in which the actor was injured. Police are currently investigating the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam, stated, "The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is ongoing."

The actor was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital for medical attention.

The incident has prompted reactions from fellow celebrities as well. Actor Pooja Bhatt took to her official X handle to express her concerns about safety in the area.

She wrote, "Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the suburbs, have never felt so unsafe before. Kind Attn @ShelarAshish @mieknathshinde @AjitPawarSpeaks @Dev_Fadnavis."

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in Devara Part 1, an action-packed film that hit theatres in September 2024, starring alongside Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

The film was released in several languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Saif is also set to star in the upcoming heist thriller Jewel Thief - The Red Sun Chapter, directed by Robbie Grewal. The film promises to feature a tense battle between Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's characters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor