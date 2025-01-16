Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Demanded Rs.1 Crore: Actor's House Staff Reveals Shocking Details To Bandra Police

In a harrowing turn of events, an armed intruder broke into Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence early Thursday morning, injuring the actor, his staff, and his son’s nanny during a robbery attempt. The chilling incident occurred around 2 a.m. while the family and staff were asleep.Eliyama Philip, a 56-year-old nurse employed at Khan's home, narrated the terrifying encounter to the Bandra Police. The intruder, described as a slim-built man in his late 30s with a dark complexion, entered the bedroom where Khan’s 4-year-old son, Jeh, was sleeping. Armed with a stick and a sharp blade, the attacker demanded ₹1 crore from Philip. When she resisted, he assaulted her, inflicting injuries on her wrist and hand.

The commotion alerted the child’s nanny, Junu, who raised an alarm, prompting Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan to rush to the scene. In an effort to protect his family, Khan confronted the intruder but sustained serious injuries, including cuts on his neck, shoulder, back, and wrist. Another staff member, Geeta, was also hurt while trying to intervene.The attacker fled the residence before additional staff arrived. Police have launched an investigation and are treating the incident as a case of armed robbery and assault. According to Dr. Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, Khan received six stab wounds, two of which are deep, with one dangerously close to his spine.

Police sources revealed that workers involved in floor polishing at Khan’s residence over the past two days have been questioned, along with three of the actor’s staff members. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed public concerns over Mumbai’s law and order situation, stating, “The police have provided details regarding the attack. The motive and circumstances behind it are under investigation.”