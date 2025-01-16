Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing case: Soha Ali Khan visits Lilavati Hospital

Mumbai, Jan 16 Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan was recently captured by the paps as she was leaving the Lilavati Hospital with hubby Kunal Kemmu after seeing her brother, who was reportedly stabbed during an attempted robbery.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan also paid a visit to the Lilavati Hospital to meet her husband Saif Ali Khan. She was accompanied by high security. Previously, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were also seen leaving the Lilavati Hospital after visiting their father.

Saif Ali Khan's team issued an official statement announcing that the 'Omkara' actor is now out of danger post-surgery, “Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police are investigating the incident.

Thanking the doctor, they said, "We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain, and the team at Lilavati hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time”.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan has left the industry in shock with several celebrities wishing him a speedy recovery. His Devara co-star Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, and Pooja Bhatt even voiced their concern regarding the security in Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan sustained six stab wounds in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the early hours on 16th January 2025. The doctors are particularly concerned about two wounds closer to his spine.

The horrific incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their luxurious Bandra home and attacked their house help. After hearing the commotion, Saif Ali Khan came to intervene and got injured. Kareena Kapoor Khan was also at home along with other members of the family when the incident took place, however, all of them were sleeping at the time.

The Mumbai police have three accused under their custody at the moment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor