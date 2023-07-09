Saira Banu flaunts her "22 inch waistline" in throwback picture, says "Only if time could be stopped"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 : Saira Banu recently made her Instagram debut and has been sharing beautiful throwback photos since then.

Her most recent Instagram post is a throwback photo of herself from her younger days.

Saira Banu, a veteran actor, took a trip down memory lane on Instagram on Sunday, as she recalls the 'waistline' of her youth. "The 22-inch waistline in days gone by... Oh!" she wrote in her post. Only if Time could be stopped... Alas!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cud4PMaI4BV/

In the monochrome picture, she was dressed in a salwar kameez.

The photo features her everlasting smile and signature makeup look.

Fans quickly reminded Saira of how stunning she still is after she shared the post.

A social media user wrote, "Ma'am, God has created you in such a way that you have been beautiful at every age and size.".

"The entire universe adores you, and we adore you. By Allah's grace, you still look good," another wrote.

A fan commented, "So what ma'am if ur waist isn't 22? U r still charming."

Saira Banu began her career in 1960 when she was only 16 years old. In the 1961 film 'Junglee,' she made her Hindi film debut opposite Shammi Kapoor.

Her biggest hit is Victoria No. 203 with Navin Nischol. She and her husband co-starred in three films: Gopi, Sagina, and Bairaag. Only Gopi was a box-office success.

On October 11, 1966, Saira Banu married the late actor Dilip Kumar. They didn't have any children.

Dilip Kumar passed away in 2021 after a long illness. Saira recently made her Instagram debut on the anniversary of his death.

