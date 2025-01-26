Saira Banu recalls late Dilip Kumar’s unforgettable scene in ‘Leader’

Mumbai, Jan 26 On Republic Day, veteran actress Saira Banu fondly reminisced about her late husband and the legendary actor Dilip Kumar, recalling one of his most unforgettable scenes in the iconic film "Leader."

On Sunday, Banu took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of black-and-white photos and throwback clips of Dilip Kumar from his popular movies. She penned a heartfelt note revealing that the late actor was a firm believer in fulfilling one’s rights and duties, and he always placed the right to equality above all else.

Saira Banu wrote, “I have always believed that a nation’s strength lies in its diversity, but it is balanced by only one thing: equality. This isn’t merely my belief, but one that my Sahib held close to his heart. He often said that in India, despite our vast differences in language, culture, and beliefs, the true essence of our nation lies in treating everyone as equals. This was the cornerstone of his life and work, and it is a principle I cherish deeply.”

The actress added, “Sahib was a firm believer in fulfilling one’s rights and duties, always placing the right to equality above all else. He believed that equality wasn’t just a constitutional promise, it was a moral duty we owe to one another as human beings.”

The post further read, “I am reminded of one of his unforgettable scenes in Leader opposite Vijayanthimala Akka, where he delivers a stirring dialogue about the strength of unity. With that quintessential conviction in his voice, Sahib said that equality forms the foundation of progress and that our collective power as a nation lies in standing together, uplifting one another, and treating each other with compassion and dignity.”

“He also believed these small acts of kindness could bridge even the greatest divides and create a world of togetherness. As we celebrate this Republic Day, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every individual who dedicates their efforts to nurturing the spirit of humanity in our great nation. Let us remember that each of us plays a vital role in letting humanity prevail.”

Saira Banu concluded the post by asking everyone to honour the ideals that make India unique and incredible.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor