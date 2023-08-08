Saira Banu reminisces beautiful beginning of ‘Karma’ movie through Dilip Kumar-Subhash Ghai bond

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : As action thriller ‘Karma’ completed 37 years today, veteran actor Saira Banu recalled the priceless bond that Dilip Sahib and director Subhash Ghai shared.

Saira Banu has been seen sharing beautiful memories of Dilip Kumar ever since her debut on Instagram and her recent post has grabbed everyone's heart.

Taking to Instagram, Saira Banu shared a delightful incident of the first interaction between Dilip Kumar and Subhash Ji stating, "Sahib's artistic union with Subhash Ghai not only resulted in cinematic triumphs but also solidified their close bond, reflecting the impact of their creative journey together.”

She added, “During the 80s, along with a well-known film distributor, R.N Mandre, Subhash Ji had flown to Bangalore with the hope and desire of narrating his recent script to Sahib. The moment of their initial encounter was charged with a blend of nervous anticipation as Subhash Ji stood face-to-face with Dilip Sahib for the very first time. After having a long conversation about the happenings of the country, Subhash Ji finally had the fortune to unfold his narrative before Sahib. After hearing and understanding the nuances of the script, Sahib agreed to meet Subhash Ji again to discuss the story further. Following a series of interactions, Sahib acknowledged the story's potential and expressed his willingness to work on the film, and, at that very moment, their friendship breathed for the very first time.”

Banu revealed how Karma's beginning unfolded the beautiful bond.

“Dilip Sahib and Subhash Ji shared a bond that was filled with brotherhood, knowledge-seeking, and compassion. Subhash Ji's journey with Sahib resulted in three impactful films that left a lasting mark on the industry, and one such movie was 'Karma' (1986). In the film "Karma," Sahib captivated the audience with his nuanced performance and charismatic on-screen persona. Through the brilliance of his character portrayal, Sahib added a layer of emotional resonance that further enriched the storytelling,” she continued.

As soon as the actor posted, the fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, "My all time favourite movie karma."

Besides Dilip Kumar, ‘Karma’ also featured an ensemble star cast including Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi and Poonam Dhillon. The film starred Anupam as Dr Dang, while Dilip Kumar portrayed the character of a high-ranking police officer, Rana Vishwa Pratap Singh.

