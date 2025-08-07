Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 20: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Film Hits Rs 306.6 Crore in India

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 20: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film Saiyaara continues to perform well at the box office even in its third week. According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned Rs 2 crore on day 20 of its theatrical run. This brings the film’s total domestic collection to Rs 306.6 crore. The film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark earlier this week and has also made over Rs 500 crore gross worldwide. The makers celebrated the milestone on social media with a post thanking audiences for their overwhelming response.

The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani. Along with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the cast includes Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Alam Khan, Shaad Randhawa, Varun Badola, Meher Acharia-Dar and Sid Makkar.

Saiyaara tells the story of a struggling musician who meets an ambitious young woman. Their love story takes a dramatic turn when tragedy strikes. The movie explores how they overcome personal and emotional hurdles together.

Saiyaara Official Trailer

Day-Wise Box Office Collection (India)

Day 1: Rs 21.5 crore

Day 2: Rs 26 crore

Day 3: Rs 35.75 crore

Day 4: Rs 24 crore

Day 5: Rs 25 crore

Day 6: Rs 21.5 crore

Day 7: Rs 19 crore

Day 8: Rs 18 crore

Day 9: Rs 26.5 crore

Day 10: Rs 30 crore

Day 11: Rs 9.25 crore

Day 12: Rs 10 crore

Day 13: Rs 7.5 crore

Day 14: Rs 6.5 crore

Day 15: Rs 4.5 crore

Day 16: Rs 6.75 crore

Day 17: Rs 8 crore

Day 18: Rs 2.35 crore

Day 19: Rs 2.5 crore

Day 20: Rs 2 crore (early estimate)

Total (India Net): Rs 306.6 crore

In an interview with Zoom, director Mohit Suri shared that Aditya Chopra had predicted the film’s success during the editing phase. "He told me it would do good business because it is my best work. At that time we thought he was being optimistic but he was right," Suri said.