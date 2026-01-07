Saiyami Kher reunites with Gulshan Devaiah for new project

Mumbai, Jan 7 Actress Saiyami Kher is set to reunite with her “8 A.M. Metro” co-star Gulshan Devaiah for an upcoming project.

According to sources, Saiyami and Gulshan have recently shot together.

A source close to the development told IANS: “Saiyami and Gulshan share a very organic comfort level, both on and off screen. They recently worked together, and the chemistry is as natural and compelling as ever.”

“While details are being kept under wraps, this is indeed a special project that will bring them together once again very soon,” added the source.

Saiyami Kher and Gulshan Devaiah have collaborated multiple times in the past, and this upcoming venture will mark their third project together.

On the work front, the actress has wrapped up shooting for “Haiwaan” starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi. Shot across picturesque locations including Kochi, Ooty, and Mumbai, the film went on floors in August this year, and marks the reunion of Akshay, and Saif after 18 years.

She was last seen in Jaat directed by Gopichand Malineni.

The film stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Regena Cassandrra, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles, along with Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj.

Jaat follows a mysterious passenger whose obsessive demand for an apology brings him face-to-face with a ruthless labourer-turned-crime boss, resulting in a battle between the two.

Meanwhile, Gulshan is known for his roles in Shaitan, Hate Story and Hunterrr. He has starred in web series such as Afsos, Duranga, Dahaad,Guns & Gulaabs and Bad Cop.

The actor’s latest project is the “Perfect Family”, directed by Sachin Pathak. It also stars Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak, and Neha Dhupia. It was released on 27th November on the Jar Series YouTube channel.

The series is produced by Ajay Rai of Jhaar Pictures, with Mohit Chhabra and Pankaj Tripathi as the debut producers. The show explores the stigma around therapy in India with a comedic take on it. It revolves around a not-so-perfect family who are forced to go for family therapy owing to a situation involving their young daughter and the chaos that ensues after.

