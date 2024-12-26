Saiyami Kher Takes Time Off from Work, Has the Time of Her Life in Australia with Sara Tendulkar and Friends

Saiyami Kher is making the most of her trip to Australia, immersing herself in unforgettable experiences and ticking off major moments from her bucket list. From her love for cricket to her adventurous spirit, Saiyami’s Australian escapade is everything dreams are made of.

The actress recently attended the thrilling India vs. Australia 3rd Test Match, soaking in the electrifying atmosphere of the stadium. A passionate cricket fan, Saiyami didn’t just watch the game but celebrated it with an impressive group of friends, including Sara Tendulkar, Ishaan Khattar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Prachi Desai, Zaheer Khan, and Sagarika Ghatge.

When not on the cricket field, Saiyami was seen jamming with her friends, enjoying candid moments, and embracing the Aussie wildlife. Her adventures included holding a cuddly koala and feeding kangaroos, which Saiyami described as a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Sharing her excitement about the trip, Saiyami said, “I love coming to Australia. It’s always very special.. ghoomer had its international premiere here and I have come back thrice since then. This trip I got to do everything I have dreamt of as a kid, from watching India vs. Australia Test match at the gabba!, which was such a high-energy experience, to explore the beautiful wildlife here, go surfing and diving... Holding a Koala and feeding Kangaroos was so lovely—def taking back heaps of happy memories!

Saiyami’s love for adventure and her zest for life have shone through this trip, as she embraced every moment wholeheartedly. From the stadium to the Australian outback, Saiyami is living her best life Down Under!