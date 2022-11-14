'Salaam Venky' depicts the struggles of a mother and her terminally ill son

Mumbai, Nov 14 Actress Kajol will be essaying the role of a mother to a terminally ill boy in the upcoming film 'Salaam Venky', which has been directed by actress-director Revathy. The film tells the heartwarming story of a mother-son duo as they face challenges thrown at them by life.

The film's trailer was unveiled on Monday in Mumbai.

The trailer shows the camaraderie between Kajol's character and her son portrayed by actor Vishal Jethwa, who has transitioned from television to films and is known for his work in 'Mardaani 2' and the streaming show 'Human'.

The trailer builds on the theme of making the most of life and features the legendary dialogue "Zindagi lambi nahi, badi honi chahiye, Babumoshai (Life should not be long but grand and meaningful)" from the Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna-starrer movie 'Anand'.

It shows Vishal's wheelchair-bound character, who takes everything in his stride rather than being negative about his life. The film also stars actors like Rajeev Khandelwal, Rahul Bose, Prakash Raj and an expected cameo by Aamir Khan, who can be seen standing behind Kajol towards the end of the trailer.

Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner Blive Productions and RTAKE Studios, 'Salaam Venky' will debut in cinemas on December 9, 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor