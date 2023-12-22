Salaar Review: Prabhas makes a roaring comeback after 'Adipurush' debacle

Prabhas-starrer Salaar part One: Ceasefire is finally released in cinemas. After the first show, several social media users shared their review on the film while calling it a 'super duper hit.'“WHAT A TREMENDOUS INTERVAL BLOCK. Roars all over. The first half seems like the trailer that has been set for the real movie to now begin in the second half,” wrote Joginder Tuteja on Twitter.

A person on Twitter wrote about Salaar after catching first day first show, "#salaar is done! 1 sentence review. It’s what KGF2 wishes it was”Many social media users shared similar opinions. A user gave Salaar a five-star rating and called the film one of Prabhas’ best films. “#Salaar is the BEST MOVIE in #Prabhas ENTIRE FILMOGRAPHY. #PrashanthNeel hits the bull’s eye once again. The climax is a delight. Prithviraj is a delight. #YashBOSS cameo is the surprise package. It is the climax that makes this special," the user wrote.

Another added that Prabhas has delivered his best performance since Baahubali with Salaar.Hombale Films’ Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire stars Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Salaar has a duration of 2 hours and 55 minutes. The film clashes with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.