Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy in talks to star in 'Black Mirror' season 6

Los Angeles, Aug 19 Salma Hayek and Annie Murphy are in talks to star in the new season of "Black Mirror".

According to 'Variety', the dystopian Netflix series is slowly assembling a star-studded roster of talent for its long-awaited Season 6, with Hayek and Murphy the latest actors set to join the cast.

Variety previously revealed that the new season has signed Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, and Anjana Vasan.

Rory Culkin, who was most recently seen in FX's "Under the Banner of Heaven", is also joining the show, it reported, citing "Deadline".

Hayek recently wrapped on Angelina Jolie's new movie "Without Blood", which has been filming in Italy, and stars in Steven Soderbergh's forthcoming "Magic Mike's Last Dance".

She also starred in Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci" and Marvel's "Eternals".

A Hayek-produced series on the death of Argentina's Eva Peron, titled "Santa Evita", aired on Disney's Star last month.

Meanwhile, Murphy, who is best known for her Emmy-winning turn as Alexis Rose on CBC and Netflix's "Schitt's Creek", starred in the new season of Netflix's "Russian Doll", and also leads "Kevin Can F*** Himself".

'Variety' first revealed that a new season of "Black Mirror" was in the works back in May, though specific details about stories are still being kept under wraps.

It was known from the outset, however, that Season 6 would have more episodes than Season 5, which comprised just three instalments and starred Andrew Scott, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, and Miley Cyrus.

"Black Mirror" began life on UK broadcaster Channel 4, where it aired for two seasons before moving to the streaming giant and gaining a more global profile.

