Salman, Huma, Munawar and more light up Baba Siddique's star-studded Iftar party

Mumbai, March 24 Politician Baba Siddique’s Iftar parties are a phenomenon in B-town. The who’s who of the Hindi film industry attend Iftar parties making it one of the biggest bashes for the year.

On Sunday, the politician, who recently joined Ajit Pawar’s faction of NCP, hosted an Iftar party and Bollywood swarmed to the 5-star property in the Bandra area of Mumbai, where it was hosted.

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who is celebrating his birthday on Sunday, arrived at the Iftar party and cut his birthday cake at the venue.

He was seen dressed in a teal-coloured sherwani.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’, walked into the event around 8:00 pm. He attended the event with his father, the legendary screenwriter Salim Khan of Salim-Javed.

While Salman kept his sartorial choice simple with a grey-coloured sherwani, Salim kept it casual.

Television actor Karan Kundrra too arrived at the event with his lady love Tejasswi Prakash. ‘Bigg Boss 17’ winner Munawar Faruqui was also seen at the event after a recent controversy surrounding him and Elvish Yadav.

Another ‘Bigg Boss’ former contestant Shehnaaz Gill was also seen at the event dressed in a gown with sheer sleeves.

Actor Arjun Bajwa, who is known for ‘Fashion’ and ‘Guru’ was at the event. He opted for more casual clothing which included a bomber jacket, chinos and a white t-shirt.

Actress Huma Qureshi, who is currently receiving a lot of positive responses for ‘Maharani 3’ was seen in a traditional outfit with floral patterns.

Other guests at the venue included Sharib Hashmi, Mannara Chopra, Gauahar Khan and digital content creator Faisu.

Baba Siddique’s Iftar parties are considered one of the high-profile events of India’s entertainment capital.

It was a Baba Siddique Iftar party in 2013 that ended a long-standing feud between the two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after a 5 year-long spat which divided the entire Bollywood into two camps of loyalists.

The two hugged out at Baba Siddique’s party, sending the industry into relief and encouraging cross-camp collaborations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor