Salman, Katrina's 'Tiger 3' now pushed to Diwali 2023 release
By IANS | Published: October 15, 2022 01:24 PM 2022-10-15T13:24:03+5:30 2022-10-15T13:35:12+5:30
Mumbai, Oct 15 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday announced that the third installment of his 'Tiger' franchise has a new release date. The film will hit the theatres on Diwali 2023 now.
Announcing the same, Salman tweeted: "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif #ManeeshSharma."
He also shared a glimpse of himself from the film. In the photo, only the eye of the actor and his wrist were visible as the rest of his face was hidden behind a scarf.
Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' will feature Salman and Katrina Kaif. The movie will also feature a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, who will reprise his role of 'Pathaan'. The actioner reportedly stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.
