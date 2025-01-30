Salman Khan adds Zanai Bhosle's 'Kehndi Hai' to his playlist, calls it "adorable"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 : Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had the sweetest shoutout for Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, for her new song 'Kehndi Hai', and an adorable compliment for the legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor took to his Instagram account to share a video featuring Asha Bhosle singing Karan Aujla's viral song Tauba Tauba before switching to Zanai's track Kehndi Hai. The song has been released by Zanai and Sudesh Bhosle's son, Siddhant Bhosle.

Along with the video, the actor added a caption and wrote, "Asha Ji, you are the sweetest, and this is adorable... Congratulations, Zanai. Kehndi Hai is already on my playlist." He tagged both Asha and Zanai in the story.

On the professional front, Salman will headline AR Murugadoss' upcoming film 'Sikandar', co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated for release on Eid this year.

Last year, Salman shared a glimpse from the sets of Sikandar. In the image, he is seen smiling in a light blue shirt alongside film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss, who appear to be sharing a laugh. He captioned the post, "Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar. #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss. Releasing in cinemas EID 2025."

In May 2024, the production house officially announced Rashmika Mandanna's role in the film, posting, "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"

Apart from Sikandar, Salman is also set to appear in Kick 2 in the coming months.

