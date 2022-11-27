Salman Khan and Revathi to reunite for Tiger 3 after 32 years

Superstar Salman Khan is all set to reunite with his Love co-star Revathi after 32 years. According to reports, the duo will be seen together in Tiger 3. The news has been shared by journalist Himesh Mankad on Twitter. He wrote, “Salman Khan and Revathi reunite on Tiger 3 - 32 Years after #Love, #SalmanKhan and #Revathi will be seen sharing the screen-space in #Tiger3. Character details kept under wraps. The action packed thriller is set for a Diwali 2023 release.”

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is one of the most excitedly awaited films of Bollywood. Being the third film in the Tiger series after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, it will repeat the casting of Katrina Kaif, who plays the leading lady opposite Salman, and Ranvir Shorey. Apart from Revathi, the makers have also roped in the fresh cast of Emraan Hashmi and Vishal Jethwa. The film will also have a special cameo from Shah Rukh Khan.Although Salman and Revathi didn’t share screen after Love, the actor did act in her directorial venture Phir Milenge in 2004.