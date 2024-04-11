Salman Khan Announces 'Sikandar' with Sajid Nadiadwala and A.R. Murugadoss for Eid 2025

Salman Khan fans eagerly anticipate his films every Eid, but this year, there hasn't been a release. However, Salman has made up for it by announcing his new film for Eid 2025. Teaming up with renowned producer Sajid Nadiadwala and visionary director A.R. Murugadoss, Salman will return to the big screen with 'Sikandar' on Eid 2025. The announcement of this collaboration has sent excitement levels soaring among fans. With these three industry giants coming together, 'Sikander' promises to be a cinematic extravaganza.

This isn't the first time Salman and Sajid Nadiadwala have joined forces. They've previously delivered hits like 'Judwaa', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', and 'Kick'. Fans have been eagerly awaiting their next collaboration since 'Kick', and now, with 'Sikandar', their wait is finally over.

A.R. Murugadoss, known for blockbusters like 'Ghajini' and 'Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty', adds another layer of anticipation to the project.

With the announcement of 'Sikander', Salman Khan's fans are overjoyed and eagerly anticipating more details about the film. Eid 2025 is set to be an exciting time for cinema lovers, so mark your calendars and get ready for the thrill of 'Sikander'.