Salman Khan condoles Lata Mangeshkar's demise, pens emotional note

Salman Khan took to Twitter to condole the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. Sharing a throwback photograph with the singing legend, Salman wrote, "U will be missed our nightingale. But ur voice shall live with us forever ... #RIPLataji (sic)."Lata Mangeshkar will be cremated on Shivaji Park ground and not at the crematorium as decided earlier. The last cremation that took place at the Shivaji Park ground was that of Balasaheb Thackeray.

View this post on Instagram

Lata Mangeshkar will be cremated with full state honours. As per latest reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Mumbai at around 4.15 pm to pay his last respects to the legend.The legendary singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after she tested positive for Covid-19. She was under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) over the past couple of weeks. After showing signs of improvement recently, her health condition deteriorated on Saturday. Unfortunately, she passed away today, leaving the entire nation in a state of grief.