Salman Khan congratulates Chiranjeevi on success of Godfather

GodFather starring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan released in Telugu and Hindi on October 5, on the occasion of Dussehra. Last week, a Hindi trailer was launched in presence of Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Satya Dev and a few others in Mumbai. On Wednesday, the actor took to social media to send best wishes on the release day.

In a video shared on his Instagram, Salman said, “My dear Chiru Garu, I love you and I heard that GodFather is doing really well. Congrats! god bless you. You know why Chiru Garu, because this country and its citizens are very powerful, Vande Mataram.” Alongside the video, Salman Khan wrote, “#Godfather @alwaysramcharan @chiranjeevikonidela." At the press conference in Mumbai, Chiranjeevi said he requested Salman Khan to be in GodFather to which Salman said ‘don’t request and all and just tell.” He asked him to watch Lucifer and then decide whether he wants to be a part of GodFather. “He said don’t request, tell me, All these things happened in ten minutes. At that time, I felt this film is going to be a hit. I felt very happy he was giving (dates) whenever we asked because of other problems we could not make use of his dates. He is such as co-operative (man). There is a heartfelt thing and I am indebted to lifetime to you Sallu,” he said.