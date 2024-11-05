Salman Khan Death Threat: 35-Year-Old Karnataka Man Arrested for Impersonating Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in Karnataka for allegedly threatening superstar Salman Khan as Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol. According to India Today, the suspect, identified as Vikram, is expected to be brought to Mumbai for further investigation.

The Mumbai Police Control Room received the threat message and the sender identified himself as Lawrence Bishnoi's brother. In his message, he stated that Salman must visit the Bishnoi community's temple and apologise for hunting a blackbuck or pay Rs 5 crore. According to the initial information, the message further mentioned that if Salman fails to do either of the tasks, there will be a threat to his life.

Earlier, on October 17, the Mumbai Traffic Police had received a threatening message demanding Rs 5 crore from Salman to settle a longstanding feud with Lawrence Bishnoi. It was allegedly sent by a member of Bishnoi's gang. The message warned that if Salman failed to pay, his fate would be worse than that of former MLA Baba Siddique, who was murdered outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra on October 12.Meanwhile, amid death threats, Salman continues to fulfill his professional commitments. He is currently busy with the shoot of his film Sikander and the reality show, Bigg Boss 18. As a precautionary measure, security has been heightened around Salman.

