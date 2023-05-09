Salman Khan death threat: Mumbai Police issues lookout notice against accused

Mumbai police has issued a look out circular against an Indian Student in UK for allegedly sending threatening mails to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Reportedly the student used the name of gangster Goldy Brar to send the mail to the superstar. For the unversed, actor Salman Khan received a threatening email in March this year. Following the case, the Mumbai police later filed an FIR against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Rohit Garg and Goldy Brar for sending threatening emails to the actor. Meanwhile, as for the suspect in the case, the Mumbai police has now lodged a lookout notice against a third-year medical student from Haryana who is currently studying in UK. Reportedly it is being said that the threatening email was sent to the actor in the name of gangsters Goldy Brar but it was sent as a “prank”.

Meanwhile recently actor Salman Khan addressed the issue of receiving threats as he appeared on Rajat Sharma’s show, Aap Ki Adalat. Talking about receiving Y+ security Salman said that having security is better than insecurity, he added that now its not easy to ride a bicycle on the road or even go alone anywhere. Also carrying a large amount of security during his travel is not only inconvenient to him but also to the people around. Salman further stated that he goes everywhere with having full security around him, and that whatever is destined to will happen no matter what anyone does. He also said that he is always surrounded with many bodyguards and guns that he now feels somewhat scared. On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”. Unfortunately, the film didn’t stood up to the expectations of the fans. Meanwhile, the actor is now gearing up for his upcoming film, “Tiger 3” alongside actress Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film is expected to hit the theatres this Diwali.

