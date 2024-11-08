Salman Khan Death Threat: 'Sikandar' Actor Gets Fresh Threats Over Song Mentioning Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received a fresh threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang over a song linking him with the notorious gangster. The threat was sent to Mumbai's traffic control room on Thursday. The threat was made in reference to a song that allegedly links both Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi, saying that the songwriter would face severe retaliation within a month. The threat said that the songwriter "will no longer be able to write songs."The message went on to directly challenge Salman Khan, saying, "If Salman Khan has the courage, he should save them."

This incident adds to a series of threats involving Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, who had previously targeted the Bollywood actor over issues linked to a blackbuck poaching case from 1998.In a recent arrest, a 32-year-old man named Bhikha Ram, also known as Vikram, was detained by police in Karnataka's Haveri in connection with prior threats to Mr Khan. Originally from Jalore in Rajasthan, Bhikha Ram was handed over to Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday.During his interrogation, Bikha Ram confessed admiration for Lawrence Bishnoi, who he sees as his "idol". Bikha Ram reportedly planned to use a 5-crore ransom demand to build a temple for the Bishnoi community.


