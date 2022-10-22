Salman Khan down with dengue, takes break from Bigg Boss host



The Bollywood Actor Salman Khan, is down with dengue . The Bigg Boss host has been resting and asked by doctors not to do any physical exertion.

According to a ETimes reports, Karan Johar and not Salman Khan will be the Bigg Boss host for at least a couple of weeks in the coming episodes. Karan Johar who has his plate full, could not say no because, well, no one says no to Bhai, the same Bhai who had come to Karan’s rescue by stepping into the second lead’s role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai when everyone else had refused.

On the professional font, Salman Khan was shooting for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan over the last two weeks, but its release has been postponed to Eid 2023.