Salman Khan Fan Creates Ruckus Outside His Panvel Farmhouse, Insisting on Marriage; Detained by Cops

A 24-year-old woman from Delhi, self-proclaimed as a devoted follower of Salman Khan, stirred commotion outside the actor's Panvel farmhouse. With aspirations of marrying her idol, she fervently demanded to meet Khan. However, her aspirations were thwarted when residents of Vaje captured the incident on video and notified the Panvel taluka police station. Subsequently, law enforcement detained the woman.

While the incident unfolded at Khan's Panvel farmhouse, the actor was notably absent.Reports suggest that in the video, the fangirl was constantly heard saying that she wanted to marry Salman. In no time, the cops from Panvel Taluka police station detained her and took her to an NGO called Social and Evangelical Association for Love (SEAL) for further counseling.

The NGO’s founder detailed the incident to the portal and shared, “The Delhi woman was brought to our shelter home on May 22, and we found her condition quite serious, as she refused to listen to us, and kept saying she wanted to marry Khan. She was fully in love with his screen image.”

He revealed that the team admitted her to MGM Hospital in Kalamboli for psychiatric treatment and her mother was called from Delhi. The family was worried for her as she traveled all the way from Delhi to Navi Mumbai alone just because she wanted to marry Salman. The woman was taken back to her home after eight days of treatment and counseling.

The woman reportedly told SEAL last Saturday, “I have been watching Salman films since childhood, and innocently thought I could marry him. Now, after coming to Panvel and undergoing all this (treatment), I have realized that I was wrong. He (Salman) is living his own life, and is not the same as what he does in films.”On the work front, Salman will be next seen in A.R. Murugadoss’ Sikandar