Salman Khan House Firing: Arrested Shooters Wanted to Scare The Actor, Not Kill

The Mumbai Crime Branch officials on Wednesday said that the individuals involved in the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai “intended to just scare him and not kill him. The accused had surveyed Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse beforehand with the intention of creating fear, as stated by an unnamed official to news agency ANI.

The Mumbai Crime Branch described the incident as a “meticulously planned attack”, with the CCTV camera footage showing one of the suspects firing towards the residence of Salman Khan.Hours after the incident took place, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the firing through a social media post, warning the actor that this was just the “trailer. Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also been authorized to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.