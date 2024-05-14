Salman Khan House Firing Case: Accused Arrested from Haryana Sent to Police Custody Till May 22

The Mumbai Crime Branch has made another arrest in the case of firing outside Salman Khan's house. Harpal Singh, 38, also known as Harry, was apprehended from Bhirdana village in Fatehabad district, Haryana. This marks the sixth arrest in the shooting incident at Salman's residence. Law enforcement officers had been in Bhirdana for four days before apprehending Harry.

According to a Crime Branch officer, Harry has been associated with the Bishnoi gang for four to five years and was involved in recruiting Chaudhary. He provided Chaudhary with 3 lakh rupees, which Chaudhary then passed on to shooters Vikki Gupta and Sagar Pal. Chaudhary had sent a reconnaissance video recorded outside Salman Khan's house on April 12 to Anmol and Harry. It was Harry who initially communicated with Chaudhary through Anmol and maintained contact with Anmol.

Harry is also accused of involvement in a shooting incident in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. A few months ago, he posted a video on Instagram showing a gunshot wound on his hand.

Following his arrest, Harry was brought before a court in Haryana, which granted transit remand. He was subsequently taken to Mumbai and presented in the MCOCA court, where he has been remanded to police custody until May 22.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has also accused gangster Rohit Godara in the firing incident outside Salman Khan's house. A Crime Branch official said that Godara is currently hiding with Anmol Bishnoi in America, and in this case, Godara had conversations with the shooters and other accused individuals.

Who is Rohit Godara?

Rohit Godara hails from Lunkaran in Bikaner, Rajasthan. He is allegedly involved in over 32 serious crimes. According to available information, he entered the world of crime in 2010. He has demanded extortion ranging from ₹5 to ₹17 crore from businessmen in Rajasthan. His name also surfaced in the Siddhu Moosewala murder case. Godara is associated with the Lawrence Vishnoi and Goldie Brar gang. On June 13, 2022, he fled to Dubai from Delhi using a fake passport. His name was listed as Pawan Kumar on the counterfeit passport. Interpol has issued a red notice against him.