Salman Khan House Firing Case: Sixth Accused Remanded to Judicial Custody Till May 27

The sixth accused in the Salman Khan shooting case, Harpal Singh alias Harry, was presented in court on Wednesday and has been remanded to judicial custody until May 27. Harry was arrested by the Crime Branch from Haryana.

His name was revealed by the fifth accused, Mohammad Rafiq Sardar Chaudhary. When the Mumbai police reached Haryana to find him, they were surprised by his altered appearance.

Harry had cut his hair and was not wearing a turban, contrary to the description provided by the police. He disguised himself to avoid detection by the Mumbai police, making it difficult for them to locate him. It took nine days of intensive efforts before he was eventually apprehended.