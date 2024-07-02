Salman Khan House Firing: Police Chargesheet Reveals Bishnoi Gang’s Plan To Kill Actor

A new chargesheet against five people accused of plotting to assassinate Salman Khan has disclosed a Rs 25 lakh contract to kill the Bollywood actor. Filed by Navi Mumbai police, the chargesheet reveals that the accused, associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, were planning to acquire modern weapons for the attack.

Investigations have uncovered that the gang planned to obtain weapons from abroad, specifically intending to use a Turkey-made Zigana pistol to kill Salman Khan. This same model was used in the 2022 shooting of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

On April 14, two men on motorbikes fired multiple rounds outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's upscale Bandra area. Additionally, the gang had plans to attack the actor near his farmhouse in Panvel.

During questioning, one of the accused revealed that he was in contact with an arms dealer in Pakistan to procure M16, AK-47, and AK-92 rifles for the alleged attack on Salman Khan. The police have registered a case against 17 individuals, including Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, in connection with the firing outside Salman Khan's home. Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati prison.