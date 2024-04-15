Salman Khan House Firing: Security Beefed Up Outside Galaxy Apartments After Shootout by Bishnoi Gang (Watch Video)

Two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle fired four rounds outside the Mumbai home of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the early hours of Sunday. The incident occurred around 4:51 a.m. at Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area. Mumbai Police confirmed Khan was at home during the shooting.Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post. Bishnoi resides in the United States.

Security has been increased outside Khan's residence as a precautionary measure. The crime branch, local police, and forensic teams investigated the scene, recovering bullet casings. The incident follows ongoing threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar, who have previously expressed intent to harm Khan.Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has reportedly targeted Khan due to a 1998 blackbuck hunting incident, considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.

VIDEO | Security was beefed up outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai following firing of gunshots by two men yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Po2YxkoHyE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 15, 2024

Also Read: Salman Khan House Firing: Dabangg Actor To Move Out From His Galaxy Apartment After Shootout from Bishnoi Gang?

In 2018, Sampat Nehra, an associate of Bishnoi, conducted reconnaissance at Khan's residence but was arrested by Haryana Police before executing an attack. In response to the threats, Mumbai Police have deployed teams in three shifts outside Khan's residence. Khan has been provided with firearms by trained security personnel and has obtained an arms license for personal protection. The Mumbai Police became alert after Salman Khan received an e-mail death threat allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in March last year. In November last year, the Mumbai Police undertook a security review of Salman Khan after an indirect threat was issued to him on Facebook by an account claiming to be Lawrence Bishnoi.