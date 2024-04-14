Salman Khan House Firing: Dabangg Actor To Move Out From His Galaxy Apartment After Shootout from Bishnoi Gang?

In a spine chilling incident, two unidentified persons on a motorcycle opened fire four-to-five rounds outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra (west) during the early hours on Sunday. Officials of the Bandra police and Mumbai crime branch reached the spot and they have been inquiring into the matter. They said the incident has been captured by the CCTV camera in the area.

Amidst all this drama speculations are rife that the Khan family is planning to shift to a more secure place after today's episode. A recent report from Zoom suggests that that it is Salman's father, Salim Khan, who is keen to move out of the home with the family and relocate to a more secure location. A source close to the family revealed to the portal, "Salim Uncle (Salman’s father Salim Khan) has suggested that they move out of their family residence to a better place.Salim Khan was seen standing beside Salman Khan on the day of Eid where he waved at fans and greeted them from the balcony.

Mumbai police was quoted saying by ANI, “Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation.” Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post. Anmol Bishnoi lives in the US.The crime branch, local police and forensic teams visited the spot for an investigation. The forensic team found the bullet casings that were discharged outside Salman Khan's residence. The Bandra Police registered a case against two unknown persons over the firing outside Salman Khan's home. Mumbai Police DCP Raj Tilak Roushan said more than 15 teams have been formed to catch the suspects