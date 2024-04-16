Salman Khan House Firing: Two Shooters Arrested in Gujarat by Mumbai Police

Two individuals linked to the shooting incident at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch in Bhuj, Gujarat, on Monday. The suspects, identified as Vicky Sahab Gupta, aged 24, and Sagar Shrijogendra Pal, aged 21, hail from Masihi in the West Champaran district of Bihar.

"Both the accused, who fled Mumbai after the firing, have been arrested from Gujarat's Bhuj," officials said. They will be brought to Mumbai for further investigation, they added. The firing incident, which occurred on Sunday early morning, saw two unidentified men opening fire outside Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, and fled from the spot. The incident prompted swift action from law enforcement agencies.

Based on initial investigations, the suspects arrived at the location on a motorcycle, concealing their identities under helmets, indicating a "meticulously planned attack." They fired a total of four shots during the incident, and a live cartridge was discovered at the scene.

Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, had claimed responsibility for the incident in a social media post. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and wanted gangster Goldie Brar have announced several times to kill Salman Khan. According to sources, Bishnoi and Brar had sent their shooters to Mumbai to kill the actor.

Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security status has been raised to Y-Plus in response to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Additionally, Khan has been granted permission to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armored vehicle to enhance his protection.