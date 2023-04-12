Salman Khan is back with his headband look, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 : If you think zigzag metal headbands are outdated, then you must check out superstar Salman Khan's latest picture on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the 'Dabangg' star showed how to make the best use of this hair accessory. He dropped a picture in which he had his hair pulled back with the help of the zigzag metal hairband.

The photo is clicked at Salman's gym as a treadmill is seen in the background.

"Gym n dinning table ,the fairest places ever. Uss ke liye power nahi will power chaheyeh," he captioned the post, borrowing a dialogue from his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Salman's look garnered several likes and comments.

Actor l Kapoor dropped a string of fire emojis in the comment section.

"Arrey kya mazedar look," another user wrote.

"Wah kya mast baal lag rhe," a social media user wrote.

Speaking of his film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', it stars him alongside Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hegde.

Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Vijender Singh and Palak Tiwari are also a part of the film.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is all set to hit the theatres on April 21. The makers recently unveiled the film's trailer.

The trailer begins with the romantic chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge. He is seen thrashing goons in order to protect his love and his family.

Salman could be heard saying "Jab ek non violent aadmi ke peeche, violent aadmi pad jaaye...tab us non violent aadmi ke saamne ek boht hi violent aadmi ko khada hona zaroori hai."

Salman also has 'Tiger 3' in the kitty. Tiger 3 will be out on Diwali 2023.

