Salman Khan Joins Forces with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss for 2025 Eid Release

Salman Khan has teamed up with Kick director Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss for “a very exciting film”, slated to release on Eid 2025, the 58-year-old actor-producer announced on Tuesday.“Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @ARMurugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film,” the Tiger 3 actor wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings,” he added.

Nadiadwala, known for backing films like Baaghi, Heropanti and Kick, also took to X and made the announcement. Calling it their “most ambitious film till date”, the 58-year-old director-producer wrote, “Thrilled to continue my/our longstanding collaboration with @BeingSalmanKhan, as we team up with the brilliant ARMurugadoss over an exciting cinematic journey.”

Salman has collaborated with Nadiadwala on several films in the past including Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Judwaa (1997) and Kick (2014). However, they have not worked together on any films after the 2014 blockbuster Kick.Salman was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Last year, he also appeared in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan featuring Pooja Hegde. On the other hand, A.R. Murugadoss is the name behind superhits like, 'Ghajini', 'Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty', and many more in the Tamil film industry.AR Murugadoss made his Hindi debut with 'Ghajini', which crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office