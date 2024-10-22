Salman Khan Joins Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe; Actor Shoots For Ajay Devgn's Singham Again In Mumbai

Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again is all set to release on November 1, i.e. on Diwali and ahead of the big release Rohit has managed to get Salman Khan on board for a cameo appearance. Previously, there were reports that Salman might not shoot the cameo due to security concerns following death threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. However, The Singham Again team issued a statement confirming "he is part of the film and currently shooting".

A press note from the film's team read: "This mind-boggling collaboration of Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey adds an exciting twist to the film and marks his entry into India’s first cinematic cop universe created by Rohit Shetty. This unexpected crossover not only brings these two iconic characters together on screen for the first time but also promises to deliver an electrifying dynamic to the Singham franchise. Fans can look forward to high-octane thrills as Salman Khan portrays Chulbul Pandey, while Ajay Devgn returns as the fearless Bajirao Singham.”



This unexpected crossover not only brings these two iconic characters together on screen for the first time, but it also promises to bring an electrifying dynamic to the Singham franchise. Pinkvilla has reported that Salman Khan will be shooting for his part today in Mumbai. Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the development saying that Salman Khan, despite all the tribulations in his personal life, is shooting for Singham Again. “Rohit met Salman Khan recently, and spoke to him about the grand plans in place to welcome him. Salman heard it out and said, ‘It’s you and Ajay. You are brothers. That’s enough for a reason for me to do the cameo,’. The unit is all charged up with this newest addition to Singham Again,” the source had said.Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar.