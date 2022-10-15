Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 to hit theatres on Diwali 2023

Actor Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has finally got the theatrical release date. The Yash Raj production movie is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2023.

Tiger 3 is the third movie of the action-packed 'Tiger' franchise will now move from April 2023 to Diwali 2023.

Taking to Twitter, Salman Khan shared the first poster of the film and wrote, "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."